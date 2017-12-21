The makers of the Hover Cover say this magnetic microwave splatter guard will keep your microwave clean and prevent food from making a mess inside of your microwave! The universal fit allows the Hover Cover to fit over most plates and bowls. It also has steam vents to prevent food from getting soggy and it's dishwasher safe! But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Hover Cover
-
Does it Really Work: Power Air Fryer XL
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Charge Wallet
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef
-
Does It Really Work: End of the Year Raffle
-
Does It Really Work: Sockslider
-
-
Does it Really Work: Star Night Laser
-
Does it Really Work: Hurricane Fur Wizard
-
Does it Really Work: Better Sponge
-
Does It Really Work: Window Wonderland
-
Does It Really Work: Super Bright Switch Light
-
-
Does it Really Work: Flawless Facial Hair Remover
-
Does it Really Work: Climb Cart
-
Does it Really Work: TacGlasses