Although less than a square mile in size, Factoryville has a lot of character.

Incorporated in 1883, this community got its name from a textile factory built by early settlers.

Baseball great Christy Mathewson was born in Factoryville. He graduated from the then Keystone Academy and played for New York. Both teams sharing the name Giants

Small in size, but large in history, Factoryville is a nice place to spend time "About Town".