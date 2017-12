Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At one time, there were roughly 14,000 covered bridges in the United States. Today, there are less than 900. Nineteen in Columbia County.

While providing shelter is their major function, they also have a more romantic use: giving courting couples a place for privacy. Earning the nickname "Kissing Bridges".

Take a trip to Columbia County to view these structural beauties and spend some time "About Town".