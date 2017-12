× About Town: Christmas in Scranton

At this time of year, when there’s a chill in the air

Scranton comes alive with holiday flair.

With displays, decorations, and lights aplenty

The smiles on children's faces are many.

Wonder has be brought to young and old

At Nay Aug, Household Outfitting, and The Globe

With happiness and joy spread all around

See the holidays in Scranton and spend time "About Town".