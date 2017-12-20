Two Charged with Homicide in Wayne County Beating Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- Two men are now charged with homicide in the death of a man in Wayne County.

Coneil Moore and Darian Daniels were both in court Wednesday in Honesdale to face charges including a new homicide charge, after the victim, Joseph Stengline Sr., 62, died from a beating at his home near Gouldsboro.

Both Moore and Daniels, from Tobyhanna, are accused of attacking the victim and his son at their home earlier this month over drugs.