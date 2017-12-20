Taxpayers React To Passing Of GOP Back Tax Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- The keystone state was seen as a key element in electing Donald Trump as president.

So how do voters here feel about the tax plan?

Better question, do they actually understand what's in it?

Newswatch 16 took a trip to Luzerne County to find out.

At the Laurel Mall near Hazleton, the mall was packed with holiday shoppers, snatching up last minutes gifts.

As their spending spree continued, it’s possible that their thoughts aren`t too far from the balance of their bank accounts.

So maybe that`s why many people in PA said they supported the GOP backed tax plan which finally passed through congress today.

“Who wouldn`t be in support of a tax cut for the average person?” asked Jeannine Lesante from Hazleton. “Seing money coming into their paycheck will actually help the economy so I think more people will spend more money.”

The $1.5 trillion tax bill is the largest overhaul of the national tax code in three decades.

With significant tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy as well as tax cuts to middle and lower class families, supporters here believe this will generate a stronger economy for the country.

“Main goal is business does well, we do well,” said Lt. Paul Nye, a security officer for the Laurel Mall. “We`re going to lower the corporate tax rate, hopefully our jobs are going to come back, we`re going to bring back these trillions and trillions of dollars that are stuck overseas, wages are going to go up.”

“When people have more money coming in, there`s going to be more money going out and then it`s going to help small businesses and circulate and help the economy,” said Lesante.

Many that we spoke to here in the Hazleton area say they are trump supporters and knew he would deliver this tax reform.

“Oh absolutely,” said Nye. “It shows that trump is here, he said he was going to do what he`s going to do and this is just the first step.”

Opponents are arguing that the tax bill will only benefit the super rich and big corporations.

“I don`t think it does anything for the middle class, not in the long run, because eventually in the end that $1.5 trilllion debt`s going to have to be paid,” said Michael Galagotis from Moosic.

It's expected the new tax plan will take effect January 1.