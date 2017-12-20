Talkback 16: Scranton School District, Joe Snedeker’s Antics, and Fire Coverage

The financial problems in the Scranton School District and Joe Snedeker's antics are a few of the topics in this edition of Talkback 16.
First, we start with a call from a viewer offended by our coverage of a fire in Wayne County.
PEATER MOSS
Cut the sports, way too much of our tax $$ is spent on sports, if you’re going to cut the music program then those in the band should take a knee in protest of cuts in music,if you don’t need the music then the band is not needed at sport events.
Jimmyc
Joe sneaker spends way too much time trying to be funny, he’s not! Reely! We want to see the weather! Not a clown! When he’s doing the forecast, I change channels! Way too annoying