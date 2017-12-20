Talkback 16: Scranton School District, Joe Snedeker’s Antics, and Fire Coverage

The financial problems in the Scranton School District and Joe Snedeker's antics are a few of the topics in this edition of Talkback 16.

First, we start with a call from a viewer offended by our coverage of a fire in Wayne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments

  • PEATER MOSS

    Cut the sports, way too much of our tax $$ is spent on sports, if you’re going to cut the music program then those in the band should take a knee in protest of cuts in music,if you don’t need the music then the band is not needed at sport events.

