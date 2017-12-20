× SUV Pulled from Susquehanna County Pond

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP — Rescue crews in Susquehanna County were called out Wednesday morning after receiving a call about a vehicle in a pond.

Firefighters and dive units arrived on Bare Valley Road in Dimock Township around 8 a.m. to investigate the SUV in the water.

The vehicle was pulled from the pond and no one was found inside.

Authorities have not said how the vehicle ended up in the water or who it belongs to.