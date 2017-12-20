SUV Pulled from Susquehanna County Pond
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP — Rescue crews in Susquehanna County were called out Wednesday morning after receiving a call about a vehicle in a pond.
Firefighters and dive units arrived on Bare Valley Road in Dimock Township around 8 a.m. to investigate the SUV in the water.
The vehicle was pulled from the pond and no one was found inside.
Authorities have not said how the vehicle ended up in the water or who it belongs to.
2 comments
Nick from NEPA
Insurance fraud 101 and/or dumping a stolen car.
Supporter of America
I apologize to everyone, I just wanted to go ice fishing and apparently the ice wasn’t as ready as me. Sitting next to the woodstove now, brrrr!