LEMON TOWNSHIP — Several students were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus and rental truck collided in Wyoming County.

The wreck happened before noon at the intersection of Meshoppen Creek Road and Route 29 in Lemon Township, near Tunkhannock.

Troopers said six students from the Tunkhannock Area School District were hurt when the bus and truck crashed. They were taken to a hospital to be checked out.