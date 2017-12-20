Scranton School Cleared out by Fumes

West Scranton Intermediate evacuated for a short time today after a smell of gas cause some students to get sick. @wnep pic.twitter.com/qJoIXSJ2zj — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 20, 2017

SCRANTON — Ambulances and emergency crews were called to the West Scranton Intermediate School Wednesday morning after students complained of feeling ill because of some fumes.

Officials now believe those fumes came from some equipment being used outside the school.

Scranton Fire Chief says about 2 dozen kids complained of nausea & headaches. Source believed to be from diesel construction equipment at the school. @wnep — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 20, 2017

The intermediate school was evacuated for a time and some of the students were checked out. All are OK and students are now being allowed back into the West Scranton Intermediate School.