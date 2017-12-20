Scranton School Cleared out by Fumes

Posted 12:18 pm, December 20, 2017, by

SCRANTON — Ambulances and emergency crews were called to the West Scranton Intermediate School Wednesday morning after students complained of feeling ill because of some fumes.

Officials now believe those fumes came from some equipment being used outside the school.

The intermediate school was evacuated for a time and some of the students were checked out. All are OK and students are now being allowed back into the West Scranton Intermediate School.

