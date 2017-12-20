Scranton Boys Win at Mid Valley 49-42

Posted 10:45 pm, December 20, 2017

Ky'Ron Harbin scored a team-high 16 points and the Scranton boys basketball team beat Mid Valley 49-42 Wednesday night in Throop.

