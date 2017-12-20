Ky'Ron Harbin scored a team-high 16 points and the Scranton boys basketball team beat Mid Valley 49-42 Wednesday night in Throop.
Scranton Boys Win at Mid Valley 49-42
-
Glinsky Leads Mid Valley To Win Over Montrose
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Scranton Boys Win 55-41 at Riverside
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
Misericordia Tops Rutgers-Newark, 80-68
-
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Shamokin Boys Beat Shenandoah Valley in Tipoff Classic
-
No. 22 Scranton Women Hold Off Lebanon Valley 70-59
-
GAR vs Scranton boys HS basketball
-
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
Honesdale Holds Off West Scranton in Boys Basketball
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast