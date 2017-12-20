× Salvation Army Still Needs Help

LOCK HAVEN — The Salvation Army in Lock Haven is giving away hundreds of toys to families in need, but the group in Clinton County still needs your help. Volunteers say their Red Kettle collection is down this year.

A few days before Santa comes with his sack of goodies, dads and moms like Lacey McDonald in Lock Haven are filling their own bags with toys, thanks to donations. All the presents at the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive are free.

“They took us upstairs and when I walked into the toy room, it was beautiful,” McDonald said.

Tabitha Hayes works at the Salvation Army but on this day, she’s more like one of Santa’s helpers.

By the end of the drive, volunteers will have passed out thousands of toys.

“And then everyone that signs up for Christmas is also given a food box which includes a turkey and all the trimmings,” Hayes said.

This year, over 300 families have signed up for the drive. So far, the group has enough toys, but donations are down.

“One age category that we are always lacking in is kids 9 to 12. We always lack toys for them. As you can see the tables are pretty sparse, but the younger kids are always taken care of,” Hayes said.

A portion of the money that pays for the gifts comes from the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle fundraiser. Members tell us this year they still need thousands of dollars to reach their goal.

“Yes, our kettle collection is down again this year. Right now, we are about $4,000 behind,” Hayes said.

The Salvation Army in Lock Haven will be taking donations for its Red Kettle collection until the holiday next week.