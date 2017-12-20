New Charges Possible In Serial Rapist Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN---Investigators are calling John Kurtz a serial rapist, and now they are saying that there will likely be more charges against him.

The husband and father of two is suspended from his job as a corrections officer at SCI Coal Township, after his arrest Monday.

He is charged with attacking three women over the last five years.

According to court papers, troopers used John Kurtz's cigarette butts to match to DNA left on the rape victims.

Investigators said he would get into his victim's homes, blindfold, gag them, tie them up, and in two cases, kidnap them, taking them to different locations to rape them.

Troopers said the first victim was attacked in 2012 inside her home as Kurtz wore a rubber Halloween mask.

The victim says kurtz gagged and bound her in her basement, but then set her free when she begged for mercy ad she was not sexually assaulted.

In the second case, Kurtz was described to be wearing a ski mask.

Kurtz is accused of choking the woman until she was unconscious, loading her into a vehicle and then taken to a camper.

It was there where he raped her, then wiped her with antiseptic wipes, put a bag on her head, and drove her to a cornfield where he left her.

According to investigators, this victim, was the wife of one of Kurtz's coworkers at SCI Coal Township.

They believe Kurtz knew when the victim's husband was working and when she would be alone.

Troopers say a search warrant revealed Kurtz googled the victim's address four hours before the kidnapping and rape.

The third victim told police she woke up to see a man standing over her.

He blindfolded, bound and gagged her, put her in a vehicle and took her to a different location, and then raped her.

Investigators believe Kurtz was taking his victim's to his parent's property in Paxinos.

State police said Kurtz has admitted to the crimes.

The victims in this case also said they think believe Kurtz took pictures and possibly videos during the attacks.