Goalie Michael Leighton reported to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Leighton on Monday and subsequently assigned him to the AHL team. The Penguins sent Josh Archibald and Sean McGuire to Arizona in the deal. The teams also traded 2019 draft picks. The AHL's all-time leader in shutouts with 50, Leighton said Tuesday he's happy to be with a new team.
Michael Leighton Joins Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
