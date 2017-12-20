× Man Found Stabbed in Freeland

FREELAND — A man was found stabbed on a sidewalk early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened on Ridge Street in Freeland around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the 31-year-old man was flown to the hospital with stab wounds to his chest, back, and thigh.

Investigators haven’t said who that victim is or what led up to the stapping in Luzerne County.