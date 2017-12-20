Man Charged With Exposing Himself to Woman in Stall Inside Rest Area Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP -- State police in Lackawanna County describe a terrifying ordeal for one traveler during this busy travel time of the year.

They say a man burst into a bathroom stall at an Interstate 81 rest stop and exposed himself to a woman inside.

Sekou Camara of Massachusetts is locked up at the Lackawanna County Prison for allegedly exposing himself to a woman.

State police say it happened inside the ladies room at this rest stop off I-81 near Fleetville around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say Camara forced himself into the stall the woman was in and exposed himself.

The woman screamed for help and Camara left. Then, she called 911.

For people stopping here to use the facilities, there are concerns about safety at rest areas.

“I stop while it`s still light out and I park where that goes and since it`s still light I can see basically around me and then I pay attention to whose in there,” said Sharon Murnane from North Carolina.

“I'm from Virginia, I'm military and my wife, she drives to Syracuse all the time, we're just doing it for the holidays,” said one man. “When she drives on her own I hate it because you got to stop late at night so.”

When troopers arrested Camara, they say he had items stolen from the rest area attendant's vehicle which was unlocked.

Those items include the attendant's driver's license, social security card, vehicle information, house keys, phone chargers, and CDs.

Camara is also being charged for stealing those items.

State police say troopers frequently patrol rest stops and PennDOT which operates them say an attendant is on-site nearly around the clock.

Still, people say its best to be aware of your surroundings.

“I'm always very cautious when I go in there, I take my keys and I walk in and I lock the door and I`m always looking over my shoulder,” said Julie Venditto from New Jersey.

“I'm just very fortunate my husband and I are together, so he's waiting for me, I'm waiting for him,” said Peggy Urban from Florida.

State police say Camara did not have a vehicle and refused to tell investigators how he got to the rest stop.

He is scheduled to be back in court next week.