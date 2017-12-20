× Grinch Who Stole Package of a Popcorn Maker Has Family Rethinking Deliveries

WILKES-BARRE — Surveillance video shows a Grinch who stole a package of a popcorn maker off a front porch on Blackman street.

It was a gift for Anthony Ranella’s twin girls.

“It’s violating. It’s your property. You protect your property and this is just someone acting like an animal. It’s horrible,” Ranella said.

However, Ranella said the Grinch didn’t steal Christmas from his family.

“I hope he enjoys it. Merry Christmas, dude!”

A friend of Ranella’s ended up giving his family another popcorn maker to make up for all this.

Nonetheless, it has him thinking twice about how he gets his packages delivered.

“I don’t know if they cased the place or drove by and saw the cameras because it was full head down. He didn’t look up at the cameras once. It was just open the front gate, grab the package, walk out, gone,” Ranella said.

From now on, he will have all of his packages delivered to work. Experts say that’s one of the best ways to stop thefts like this from happening.

“We live on a busy street and someone can clearly see what’s sitting on the porch, so it’s luck of the draw. We were the ones who got something stolen from us,” Ranella said.

THE GRINCH WHO STOLE A POPCORN MAKER! Coming up on @WNEP at 6, how this thief's actions has a family in Wilkes-Barre thinking twice about how they get their holiday packages delivered. pic.twitter.com/x4Y5B6PG46 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 20, 2017

Ranella just hopes the popcorn is buttery and delicious enough to make it worth the consequences this Grinch might face.

“Good for him. If the popcorn maker is worth going to jail, if he gets caught doing that, whatever, enjoy it,” Ranella said.

If you have any information that may help officers track down the thief, you’re asked to call the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.