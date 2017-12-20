Deadly Campus Shooting Suspects Arraigned on Homicide Charges

Posted 11:56 am, December 20, 2017, by

EAST STROUDSBURG — The three suspects accused of shooting and robbing a pizza delivery man in Monroe County were in court Wednesday morning to be arraigned on homicide charges.

Israel Berrios and Carolina Carmona apologizing to the family of Richard Labar as they were led to their hearing.

Salvador Roberts is also charged with the death of the pizza delivery man.

Police say the three lured Labar to the East Stroudsburg University campus last week with a fake delivery call, then shot him in the face, and robbed him of about $100.

Labar died a day after the attack in Monroe County.

Berrios, Carmona, and Roberts are now charged with criminal homicide and are being held without bail.

1 Comment