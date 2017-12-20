Christmas Carols Ring Out on Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUBLIC SQUARE -- This time of year can be stressful for a lot of people, but students from one high school in Wilkes-Barre are reminding us of the spirit of the season.

It didn't matter where you were on Public Square, all you could hear was students from Meyers High School spreading holiday cheer.

"Christmas isn't always about spending money, who gets the best gifts, who gets that. it's really about being with family, and love, and spreading cheer, and always having someone with you," said Meyers High School junior Michael Horvath.

People couldn't help but open their doors and smile when students showed up, especially considering this was all a surprise.

"The streets in public square would be crowded with carolers from the schools from all over, groups would do it, old-fashioned Rotary Clubs would do it. Everybody would be out caroling and you Don't see that much anymore," said special events coordinator Patty Hughes.

All of this happened on National Christmas Caroling Day and a time when, for some people, the stress of the holidays is at its peak.

"Wilkes-Barre doesn't have that much cheer around, it's always kind of down and it's cold. No one is really out, but we like to see people happy," said senior Mecca Davis.

As the carolers started to wrap up the show, Frankie Parini and Guthrie Mitchell watched it all with smiles on their faces.

"I just wanted to see what was going on with the kids walking around," said Parini. "Maybe they were singing, so I said let's see if they are."

"Anytime that you have Christmas carols it brightens up my holiday and it certainly brightens up her's, I'm sure," Mitchell added.