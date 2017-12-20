Jackson Danzig scored a game-high 22 points and the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Dunmore 48-20 on Wednesday. The win is the 752nd for Comets head coach Kenny Bianchi. The District 2 record is 757 wins, held by Julius Prezelski of Forest City.
Abington Heights Boys Beat Dunmore as Bianchi Nears Milestone
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
Abington Heights vs Williamsport boys basketball
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep
-
Abington Heights Girls Hand North Schuylkill First Loss 61-55
-
Holy Redeemer vs Abington Heights girls basketball
-
-
Scranton Boys Win 55-41 at Riverside
-
Scranton Boys Win at Mid Valley 49-42
-
Dallas Boys Soccer Tops Abington Heights to Reach District Final
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
Dunmore Beats Mt. Carmel Area 56-49 in Girls Basketball Opener
-
Valley View vs Abington Heights boys soccer