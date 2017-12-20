Abington Heights Boys Beat Dunmore as Bianchi Nears Milestone

Posted 10:45 pm, December 20, 2017, by

Jackson Danzig scored a game-high 22 points and the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Dunmore 48-20 on Wednesday. The win is the 752nd for Comets head coach Kenny Bianchi. The District 2 record is 757 wins, held by Julius Prezelski of Forest City.

