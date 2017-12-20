A Very Curry Christmas: ESU Gift Video Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A video of a special early Christmas gift has gone viral in Monroe County.

Over the weekend, the East Stroudsburg University Women’s Basketball team gave a gift bad to team manager Rachel Grace and recorded her opening it.

Inside the gift bag were some socks, a lanyard and a note from her teammates who she calls her sisters.

"It was crazy, honestly like I teared up a little bit, our senior the one she hugged at the end of the video was crying, it was really emotional, everybody was just so happy for her to see her real excitement,” said Julia Kutz, a player on the team.

Rachel Grace manages the ESU Women's Basketball team.

She has Down Syndrome, and she's a huge fan of Steph Curry, the NBA star of the Golden State Warriors.

“She loves Steph Curry, she comes to practice literally with all Steph stuff on, Steph basketball, Steph Curry sneakers, she runs around the gym dribbling,” said teammate Tiffany Lapotsky.

A few weeks ago, Rachel’s teammates made a video and sent it off to Steph Curry.

They got his attention and he agreed to fly Rachel to a game to watch him play.

"It was amazing, just because she is an amazing person, it was just cool for us to be able to do something like that for her,” said player Sadie Cresswell.

"She's something else like she had no idea obviously and to see her reaction, her face was like pure joy so it's just great to see one of her dreams come true,” said teammate Abby Schoffstall.

Rachel Grace is home in the Lansdale area for the holidays.

There is no word what game she’ll be attending.