× 19 Year Old Accused of Sexually Assaulting 13 Year Old

BURLINGSTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bradford County.

State police charged Taylor Foust of Towanda with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Troopers say the crimes took place between December of 2016 and May of this year.