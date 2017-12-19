× Woman Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot has Preliminary Hearing

HAZLETON — The case of a Luzerne County woman accused of trying to have her ex-husband and his new wife killed will go to court

Agnes Marsicano, 62, of Drums, had her preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Marsicano is accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband and his new wife.

As two police officers led her into her preliminary hearing, she told Newswatch 16 she is innocent.

Agnes Marsicano — the Luzerne Co. woman accused in a murder for hire plot — just arrived for her preliminary hearing in Hazleton. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/kaP8Z3kDzX — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) December 19, 2017

“I got drunk and I was on medications that I take for emphysema and anti-depressants,” Marsicano said. “They’re approved by my doctor. I don’t even recall or remember things, but, God, I would never do that to my children.”

Hazleton Police said earlier this month they were contacted by a woman who said Marsicano asked her to kill her ex-husband, Dwight Bicking, and his new wife.

During the course of the investigation, police said they arranged for an undercover officer to pose as a hitman and meet with Marsicano.

According to court papers, Marsicano provided payment and photos of her ex-husband and his new wife to the undercover officer.

“We have no information regarding whether or not she was under the influence of alcohol or prescription medication at the time she made these phone calls we recorded or when she met with the undercover officer to kill her ex-husband and/or the wife,” Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Justin Richards said.