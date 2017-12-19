Wilkes-Barre Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl
WILKES-BARRE — Child sex charges put a man behind bars in Wilkes-Barre.
Anthony Dupak, 27, is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl last month.
The child’s mother also faces charges because she thought the girl was lying and continued to have contact with the man in spite of a protection order.
41.245915 -75.881307
WAYNE S
another nepa sex nut.
ElMa
The mother needs to be shot along with the boyfiend.
What the &$)@ is wrong with people?
mopar nut
Good work Mom , Lets expose the kids to your creepy boyfriends ? Maybe even advertise you have little girls ( or boys) so they can shop easier ?
Pig parts
This area is loaded with creeps. Just take a rode through Ashland or Pottsville and you will see what I mean.
Think Positive
Two more worthless adults ruining the life of a child.