Wilkes-Barre Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

Posted 5:40 am, December 19, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — Child sex charges put a man behind bars in Wilkes-Barre.

Anthony Dupak, 27, is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl last month.

The child’s mother also faces charges because she thought the girl was lying and continued to have contact with the man in spite of a protection order.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments