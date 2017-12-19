× Wilkes-Barre Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

WILKES-BARRE — Child sex charges put a man behind bars in Wilkes-Barre.

Anthony Dupak, 27, is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl last month.

The child’s mother also faces charges because she thought the girl was lying and continued to have contact with the man in spite of a protection order.