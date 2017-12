× Welcome to Winter PUNderland

Costa Mesa, CA — It’s the most PUNderful time of the year for Kyle Gunderson and his wife Cori Gunderson who live in Costa Mesa, California.

These holiday decorations may require you to put on your thinking cap to fully enjoy, but are totally worth it!

Some of the PUNniest decorations are the “Candy Kanes,” “Silver Belles” and “Rock Around the Christmas Tree.”

Kyle’s Facebook post has over 22 million views.