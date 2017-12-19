× Two Charged with Robbery after Bradford County Break-in

ATHENS — Two men from Bradford County face robbery charges after an alleged break-in that ended with one man getting shot.

State police said Matthew Harrigan, 30, of Athens, broke into a home through a window Saturday night and confronted the resident with a baseball bat.

Investigators said Cody North, 26, of Athens, acted as a lookout.

The victim fired one shot from a shotgun, hitting Harrigan who escaped out the broken window.

Both men were arrested at an apartment in Athens and charged with robbery, burglary, and criminal trespass.