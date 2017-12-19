× Two Arrested for Theft in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — Jonathan Mallison, 36, of Albrightsville and Lauren Worozilcak, 32, of Pocono Pines are locked up on a number of charges including theft.

Police say the two are responsible for a string of burglaries that happened throughout the Lake Naomi community in Tobyhanna Township.

“It’s really shocking because this is a very tight-knit community and we’ve always felt very safe here. We’ve been here for 20 years,” said Linda Brown, Tobyhanna Township.

Authorities say the two stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property from homes on Split Rock Lane.

Motorcycles, ATVs and more were among what was found in their possession when police arrested them last Friday.

“You’ve got to keep your eyes open. That’s basically it. Keep your eyes open and know when you should be in or out,” said James Martin, Tobyhanna Township.

People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16, whether it’s community members or security, a lot of people keep eyes on this neighborhood. In fact, according to court paperwork that’s exactly how these two were caught.

Court documents indicate a neighbor called Lake Naomi security and reported a suspicious man and woman walking down the street, carrying garbage bags filled with “stuff.”

Authorities say Mallison was the first to be picked up. Worozilcak was later arrested at a home on Split Rock Lane where she rents a room.

Police also recovered drugs and guns.

“For them to do something like that, I think it’s horrible,” said Brown.

“You hear so much about drug use and everything else. They need money, understandably but they just don’t know how to get it legitimately,” said Martin.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say if anyone else finds something missing from their homes in the Lake Naomi community, to report it immediately.