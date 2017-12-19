This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A Christmas Eve Look Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite stories of 2017. We'll head to Sullivan County for an annual Kiwanis winterfest, watch as thousands of pheasant chicks arrive at the game farm for the first time and watch an award winning turkey call maker work his magic with a piece of wood. Don't miss Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.