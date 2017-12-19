This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A Christmas Eve Look Back

Posted 11:42 am, December 19, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite stories of 2017.  We'll head to Sullivan County for an annual Kiwanis winterfest, watch as thousands of pheasant chicks arrive at the game farm for the first time and watch an award winning turkey call maker work his magic with a piece of wood.  Don't miss Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s