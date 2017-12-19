Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite stories of 2017. We'll head to Sullivan County for an annual Kiwanis winterfest, watch as thousands of pheasant chicks arrive at the game farm for the first time and watch an award winning turkey call maker work his magic with a piece of wood. Don't miss Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A Christmas Eve Look Back
-
Kioti Krazy Contest 2017
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Deer Season Advancer
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Power To Save Special: December, 2017
-
-
Power To Save Special October, 2017
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Crock Pot Venketta
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
-
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
Swimming Outdoors in October
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing