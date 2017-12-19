Security Camera Catches Snowplow Theft from Township

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for thieves who took snow plows from a township maintenance facility in Monroe County.

State police said the thieves drove two pickup trucks into the Chestnuthill Township maintenance building on December 8, attached the township plow blades to their vehicles, and took off.

The plow blades are valued at about $8,000.

Investigators released security camera images from the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.