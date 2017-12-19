Security Camera Catches Snowplow Theft from Township

Posted 2:52 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:59PM, December 19, 2017

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for thieves who took snow plows from a township maintenance facility in Monroe County.

State police said the thieves drove two pickup trucks into the Chestnuthill Township maintenance building on December 8, attached the township plow blades to their vehicles, and took off.

The plow blades are valued at about $8,000.

Investigators released security camera images from the building.

Photo Gallery

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment