Scranton’s First Medical Marijuana Facility gets the Green Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Scranton's first medical marijuana company has been given the green light to begin production.

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions is housed in the city's Green Ridge section. In a statement, chief operating officer Ari Hoffnung said:

"As a socially responsible company, we believe it is our obligation to contribute to the economic development of the communities in which we operate."

What do folks in the community think about the new business?

"I have no problem because my wife is one that could probably use it because she's got chronic pain," Arthur Miekowski said. "It's a good idea. I just hope it doesn't go any further and become recreational."

"I'm sure it's fine with people," Patricia Panko of Scranton said. "A lot of people use medical marijuana for different things and it's a good thing."

McNally's Pub right is only right down the road from the Pennsylvania Medical Solutions facility. The owner says he has no problem with the operation being close by.

"Well I think any new business is good for the city," owner James McNally said. "If it's going to be something that helps people medically ease their pain and help them with whatever conditions they have, I think it's a good thing."

Not everyone is on board, though.

"I feel like marijuana is much too fully distributed as it is and why start distributing it in our backyard?" a woman, who lives in Dunmore asked.

That's not the only facility in our area that has been given the green light by the state. Green Thumb Industries has a facility in Montour county that has also been given the approval to begin growing and processing.