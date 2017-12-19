× Salvation Army Hosts Annual Toy Drive in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG — The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg turned into Santa’s workshop as the organization held its annual toy drive, helping hundreds of families in Monroe County put presents under the tree.

Dawn Dzedovich filled her shopping cart with gifts for her little ones at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg. These gifts will allow for her and many other families in Monroe County, to give their children a Christmas they won’t soon forget.

“It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing and it brings lots of spirit to families that don’t have,” said Dawn Dzedovich, East Stroudsburg.

Dozens of tables filled the gymnasium, each packed with all kinds of things to choose from.

Major James Gingrich is grateful for all the support this event receives.

“This is the payoff week for us. Just to get to work face to face with the families, to see their reactions when they come through here, to hear the comments coming out the end with all the gifts they get for the kids, there is such a sense of relief,” said Major James Gingrich, Salvation Army.

There’s something in here for everyone, infants through late teens. This Santa’s workshop will be stocked with games, toys, clothing and more through Thursday.

Kizzy Howard from Tobyhanna is shopping for games and books for her children. She says this event helps those who need it most.

“Me, I mean I’m a single mom. I have four kids, one in college and I know it’s hard to get everything that they want,” said Kizzy Howard, Tobyhanna.

The Salvation Army is still accepting applications for those who might need a little extra help this holiday season.

