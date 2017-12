× RESTAURANT ROBBED

Police obtained Surveillance video of an armed robbery that occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Wayne County Monday at about 8:40 p.m.

According to police a woman wearing a scarf or a mask and what appeared to be safety glasses walked up to the counter at China Castle in Honesdale She Pulled out a gun, and got away with cash.

If you know who she might be, you’re asked to call Honesdale police.