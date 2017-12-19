× Homeowners Wanted

SUNBURY — It’s moving day for Matt and Tracey Phillips and a place in Sunbury is their new home.

“I don’t think you can put that into words, it’s indescribable and very exciting,” Tracey said.

About a dozen people looked on as Matt and Tracey got the keys. That’s because this is a Habitat for Humanity house.

“We went up to apply and we were accepted. We didn’t think we’d be accepted, but we did and it started within two months of being accepted,” Tracey said.

This is the 32nd house that Snyder Union Northumberland Habitat for Humanity dedicated. And that number will soon be 33. Recently an anonymous family donated this house in Mount Carmel to Habitat for Humanity. Christian Schleider is the director of SUN Habitat for Humanity and says the biggest hurdle will be finding a family to live here.

“Very often people say well it’s not meant for me, it’s meant for someone with much less,” Schlieder said.

Schlieder says there is a misconception about Habitat for Humanity. The organization does not give away homes. It makes homes affordable to families by providing no-interest loans with a 30-year term.

There’s two things you must be able to do to become a Habitat family. You must be able to pay between $600-800 a month in mortgage and be able to put at least 350 hours of work into the house.

The Phillips family is glad they applied.

“Just be patient and go through the process and you’ll get a house and they might pick you,” Matt said.

SUN Habitat for Humanity is very grateful to the anonymous family that donated the house, so now even more people can be helped. For more information on how you could own a habitat home, click here.