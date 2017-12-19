Caught on Camera: Woman Bandit Robs Honesdale Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- Police are looking for the woman who robbed a restaurant in Wayne County.

Security camera video shows the suspect in the China Castle on Main Street in Honesdale.

Police say the woman walked into the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Monday, showed a gun to an employee and left with some cash.

Investigators have not said how much she got away with.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Honesdale Police at 570-253-1900.

