Bon-Ton Stores to Give Away $1 Million in Gift Cards Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — If a Bon-Ton gift card is the perfect gift for you or someone on your list, you’ll want to get to a store near you on Wednesday for the retail chain’s $1M gift card giveaway.

Bon-Ton is spreading joy this holiday season by handing out free gift cards at all Bon-Ton stores starting Wednesday, December 20.

An entrance at each store, which all open at 7 a.m., will be designated with signs for the free giveaway.

The first 400 customers at the door will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $500 and one person at every store location will receive a $500 gift card.

“Providing a special gift for our customers adds excitement to their shopping experience,” says Steve Byers, Executive Vice President of Stores for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “It’s the season of giving and we know shoppers will appreciate receiving a free gift card from their hometown store this holiday season.”

The gift cards have no exclusions or expiration and can be given as a gift or used as tender and combined with coupons to shop immediately in any Bon-Ton family of department stores.

There is a limit of one gift card per customer, and customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. In addition, clearance centers, furniture galleries and Carson’s Riverside Plazastore are excluded from this promotion.