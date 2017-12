× Attempted Burglary in Bradford County

Athens–A break-in backfired for two men in Bradford County near Athens on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

State police said Michael Harrigan smashed the window of a home and was confronted by a man with a shotgun.

That man shot Harrigan who then jumped through the broken window and into a getaway vehicle.

Harrigan and the driver of that vehicle, Cody north, were arrested and charged with robbery and burglary.