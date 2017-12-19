Arrest Made in Vicious Assault, Rape in Monroe County

Posted 4:10 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:11PM, December 19, 2017

BLAKESLEE — An arrest has been made in Monroe County in a vicious attack that spanned more than 24 hours.

Michael Taylor is locked up on rape, assault, strangulation and other charges.

The victim told police she was raped, strangled, assaulted with a bat, dragged through human feces, and had a gun held to her head while bound with duct tape over the weekend in Blakeslee

Taylor was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in Monroe County.

1 Comment