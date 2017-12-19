× After Decades of Business, Konefal’s Set To Close Doors

EDWARDSVILLE — For 60 years, Konefal’s has been a must-go-to place for traditional polish food in Edwardsville.

Much to the disappointment of customers, the restaurant will be closing its doors for good.

“In our younger days, we used to come here a lot. We will miss the place. We had a couple parties here, different clubs. We always enjoyed it,” said Ron Baretta.

Debbie Konefal-Rogers runs the restaurant and says people come from near and far to taste old recipes of kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, pieriogies, and haluski.

The family-owned restaurant has been serving homemade polish and American foods for decades.

“We wanted to step back now because we just feel it’s time and again no one to take over so we had to pick a time,” said Debbie Konefal-Rogers.

Debbie tells Newswatch 16 she’s seen plenty of customers over the years and it’s going to be tough to let it all go.

“You meet so many wonderful people you know and they come in, ‘Hi, Deb, how you doing during the holidays?’ I am going to miss all the people,” said Rogers.

Between the holidays and the news of the Konefal’s closing, it’s been busy at the bar and restaurant with people trying to stop by one last time.

“My mom and dad used to come here every year for their anniversary and the food was always good. It’s going to be a shame and my wife used to come every year for the rolls we are going to miss those,” said Dave Price of Hanover Township.

Konefal’s is set to close in early February.