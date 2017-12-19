Rob Lowe Hosts Dinner for Firefighters Who Helped Save His Home

MONTECITO, Calif. – Actor Rob Lowe posted a photo of several “new friends” eating dinner at his California home Sunday.

The “Code Black” actor invited firefighters to his house and fed them a meal after they worked to save his property in Montecito and others’ in the path of the Thomas Fire.

“Dinner for new friends at our house,” Lowe wrote.

The picture shows nearly a dozen smiling firefighters holding full plates.

“Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude,” Lowe said in another post.

Over the past couple weeks, Lowe has posted fiery images of the blazes during his commutes to work as the fire neared Santa Barbara. In recent days, he has joined in helping the firefighters and praised their efforts in battling the Thomas Fire.

“Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO,” Lowe wrote.

He also sent his “gratitude and love” to the family of Cory Iverson, a firefighter who lost his life battling the Thomas Fire. Iverson died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to autopsy results from the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.

The Thomas Fire is the largest of a spate of wildfires in California that have affected more than 100,000 residents, forcing many to flee their homes over the past two weeks.

The Thomas Fire has torched 270,000 acres of land already, making it the state’s third-largest fire since reliable record-keeping began in 1932. The fire has burned an area larger than New York City, Washington DC and San Francisco combined.

Last week, Lowe posted that he was preparing for a possible evacuation in case the fire came closer to his home.

“Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now,” he wrote on December 10.