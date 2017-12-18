Tip Leads to Arrest for Stolen Cemetery Vases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- A tip from a worker at a recycling company lead police to the person suspected of a cemetery theft.

Robert Kondash, 47, of McAdoo is accused of stealing brass vases from Mount Laurel Memorial Park cemetery outside Hazleton last month.

Police say surveillance video showed Kondash exchanging the vases for cash at the recycling place.

According to officers, Kondash admitted to the theft.

Kondash was charged with theft and trespass.