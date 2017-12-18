Tip Leads to Arrest for Stolen Cemetery Vases

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- A tip from a worker at a recycling company lead police to the person suspected of a cemetery theft.
Robert Kondash, 47, of McAdoo is accused of stealing brass vases from Mount Laurel Memorial Park cemetery outside Hazleton last month.
Police say surveillance video showed Kondash exchanging the vases for cash at the recycling place.
According to officers, Kondash admitted to the theft.
Kondash was charged with theft and trespass.
40.938248 -75.992589
3 comments
mopar driver
Winner
warningfakenews
Why not credit the company by name?
IT
Likely because the company does not want to be identified. Thieves who know will be more likely to go to another place and would not be caught as easily.