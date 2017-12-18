Sounding Off in Scranton School District: Crowd Calls for No Layoffs

SCRANTON -- The auditorium at South Scranton Intermediate School was packed Monday night for a special hearing as one by one, parents, teachers and students called on the school board to avoid layoffs at all costs.
"With all due respect, our students did not create this unsustainable debt,” said Scranton teacher Suzanne Furey.
The clock is ticking. The Scranton School District needs a budget by the end of the year. Facing a nearly $19 million deficit, board members say tough choices have to be made.
The board is considering a plan to lay off 89 educators, mostly art, music, physical education, family and consumer science, and industrial arts teachers, librarians, and 10 special education teachers.
Judy Laske has four special needs children in the district.
"They're not going to get the education that they deserve. They deserve to have an education. They deserve to have a life. They deserve to go on and be independent and have, self-worth to them," Laske said.
If the plan is approved, schedules will change for all students in the district and general education teachers will have to teach those special subjects.
"I don't think it's really the best educational system to ask me to teach those subjects and get rid of the people that are highly qualified, and love those subjects and are passionate and motivated,” said Scranton teacher Patrick Festa.
The plan also calls for eliminating German and Latin at the high school level.
At one point in the evening, a woman began to yell from the balcony about providing opportunities to minority students in the district.
As the hearing went on in the school auditorium, students played instruments in the hallway. They said they want to make noise about the importance of music teachers and programs.
"Music can develop in anyone. You can see our huge variety of children and the huge variety of races, just for music,” said Nadia Haroun Mahdavi, of the Scranton High School Orchestra.
The head of the Scranton teachers union says union members have no confidence in the plan or the district superintendent, and they will fight the proposal.
"You're talking about jobs, so let's see who you are talking about,” said Rosemary Boland as she called for all Scranton teachers to stand up before the board.
At Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alexis Kirijian gave a no-confidence vote to the union.
Even if the proposal is approved, the board would still need to bridge a more than $6 million deficit.
Not from scranton
Scranton deserves everything it gets. I’m loving it!
Marc G.
This bad spending has been going on since u was a kid fighting to keep Central HS open. School board had to spend big money to close good buildings and build a new one in a flood plain. They said the old buildings were beyond repair. Well, Central looks great as a college building today. What a joke, like Scranton politics has always been. Tax the last few residents out.
Marc G.
Sorry, “since I was a kid”
jim
Superintendents pay, principals and other administrators pay needs to looked at. Yes teachers can give back a little. Unions should be willing to work to keep members.
SPORTS definitely need to be looked at.
are you kidding?!?
Start eliminating anything that does not support education. Starting with sports.
cheap tightwad
Do they think it’s free. If you run up your credit card you have to stop spending.
warningfakenews
Obviously, the union packed the meeting. Kids? They have kids. Parents? Some are parents, too.
If everyone with kids in Scranton moved out, the unions would still be demanding no layoffs. The sad part would be, they’d keep almost all the staff anyhow- just in case a kid were to move in.
bob
unions will derail the gravy train every time.
jack u
the love of money.
Dave
I would bet those screaming are workers for the School district. The Tax payer would be screaming Lay the Off. Want a Band you pay for it. Like Football you pay for it..Want to learn a Trade..Ditto.. We will pay for Reading ,Writing and Arithmetic. Either that or take a cut because the people you are taxing have not had a raise in 20 years ,yet you keep getting them.
Scranton is poo poo
The ‘crowd’ people must love even higher taxes. Idiots! Keep making Pennsylvania proud Scranton! LOL!
Jc
Why don’t they cut all the salaries from the top down. How can you possibly get rid of special ed teachers when so many of those kids cannot be controlled or handled or taught in regular education not only with that make these special ed children suffer or life skills or emotional skills kids suffer but it would also take from the regular Ed and teachers would be so overwhelmed not to mention that they’re not overwhelmed in the first place with all this teaching to the test. It has been known for years Scranton is very political. It is also been known the salaries of the top of the chain perhaps they should all make sacrifices and their salaries in order to budget better. And if not why don’t you cut the teacher salary and the Arts and library and gym, etc as well as the higher ups. If that’s not enough then you can cut back on the teacher salaries as well. At least then they have the choice to leave or find another job to another district and then you’re not closing the school or laying people off or classes that are so much needed. I’m sure there are teachers out there just coming out of school that you could hire at a lower rate.
Bill
Where’s the disgust with a no-bid, multi-million dollar bus contract? 25% increases for administration positions? The nepotism? Paying contractors and their families’ health insurance? The School Board caused this problem and is attempting to solve how many millions in failed policies and budgets on the backs of the students and teachers? A one million potential savings in return for catastrophic losses to education that still leaves the district how many millions in debt? Is this not an obvious attempt to deflect the issue from mismanagement to the teachers?
The Well Is Dry
The looks on the teachers faces are priceless. For the first time they sense that the party is about to end and no protestations at this point can change that fact.
Jack R.
thank you, NEA unions, democrats who run the district, democrat employees, and for just showing me how destructive deceit and greed can be
Dave
That’s why we have Republicans in Jail in both Wilkes-barre and Scranton. Now who are the crooks you speak of?
Eric Barton
Find me a prison where democrats aren’t the majority
concerned commuter
If you actually check you’ll find that the majority of public figures in Luzerne County that were arrested were democrats. I can’t remember for certain but I believe that there was only one republican arrested. Luzerne county, like Lackawana doesn’t like republicans and normally doesn’t elect them.
Day Of Reckoning
This was nothing more than a choreographed show orchestrated by the teachers with students as pawns to save teacher jobs. Does anyone really believe that any of last night’s performance just happened spontaneously?
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Everyone wants the budget cut, but they never want it to affect them.
Classic greed.
Typical.
And around and around the toilet bowl we go.
D
more teacher strikes!!!
Not All Sunshine and Cupcakes
Welcome to the real world.
Dave
Cut every ones pay in half !
This would bring their pay to what they should be getting.
Bill Scranton
This is easy math. Take what it costs for the 89 positions. Let’s say that’s $6 million. Divide that by the other 800 employees and everyone take a $7500 paycut/benefit cut and the jobs can remain. The Union should step up and save the people’s jobs who are in jeapordy instead of being part of the problem. Aren’t they are there for all the members?
Eric Barton
All for themselves when it comes to cuts.
Taco Salad
Bill,
Your math averages an art or music teacher salary at over $67,000 a year.
Your Out Of Touch is showing.
A lot of these folks are making $35,000 and a 25% paycut on top of that is just ridiculous.
Greg
The majority of Scranton taxpayers (who pay the bills for the teacher salaries) would consider a $35,000 salary with a 25 per cent pay cut a RAISE. I think your Out Of Touch is showing.
commentswithabrain
Headline should read: Bunch of people that can’t comprehend math call for no cuts in out of control spending… Grow up people, they overspent and something needs to make it balance out; how this is a new concept (at least to people that have to pay bills – if they still exist besides myself) blows my mind.
mopar driver
No layoffs? HA ! Then you just gotta pay more in taxes to cover the OVER PAY that caused all this mess . Amazing how schools can be run so stupid by “educated” crooks .
I pay taxes too
How about the teachers work a full year like the rest of us, or take a pay cut too? Agrarian society doesn’t exist in a city in the 21st century.