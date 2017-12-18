School Bus Rear-ended in Wayne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP — No one was hurt when a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Monday morning in Wayne County.
Western Wayne’s assistant superintendent tells Newswatch 16 the bus was stopped to pick up a child along Route 348 near Hamlin when the crash happened.
The 12 students on board were transferred to another bus.
State police are investigating.
41.404823 -75.427511
