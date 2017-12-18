Public Session Set for Scranton School District over Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Scranton School District has a major hole in its budget, and it's looking for ways to fill it. The board is taking public input Monday night.

No matter what happens, it's a guarantee there will be unhappy people in the Scranton School District.

That's what happens when you're $19 million in the red. The school district can hike taxes to help fill the void.

The most controversial plan being kicked around is laying off nearly 90 specialty teachers.

The people affected handle things like art, music, physical education, industrial arts, special education, library sciences, and family and consumer sciences.

Teachers who remain would have to step in to fill the void.

The teachers union feels its members are paying the price for years of bad management.

A public input session is set for 7 p.m. on Monday at South Scranton Intermediate School on Maple Street.

If the board makes those cuts, they will kick on July 1, 2018.