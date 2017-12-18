Public Session Set for Scranton School District over Budget

Posted 6:04 am, December 18, 2017

SCRANTON -- The Scranton School District has a major hole in its budget, and it's looking for ways to fill it. The board is taking public input Monday night.

No matter what happens, it's a guarantee there will be unhappy people in the Scranton School District.

That's what happens when you're $19 million in the red. The school district can hike taxes to help fill the void.

The most controversial plan being kicked around is laying off nearly 90 specialty teachers.

The people affected handle things like art, music, physical education, industrial arts, special education, library sciences, and family and consumer sciences.

Teachers who remain would have to step in to fill the void.

The teachers union feels its members are paying the price for years of bad management.

A public input session is set for 7 p.m. on Monday at South Scranton Intermediate School on Maple Street.

If the board makes those cuts, they will kick on July 1, 2018.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

4 comments

  • El.Ma.

    Here’s a suggestion. Cut the sports programs by 50%. File criminal charges against former board members and follow the money. If I let any business fall into such abject debt, I would have been fired when the first thousand went unaccounted for. It smells like corruption on every level.

    • Robert

      The very nature and purposes of government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with government employee organizations. That from the pen of the architect of the “New Deal”. Even the liberal icon of the American left understood unions have no role in government. And now we see the result!

