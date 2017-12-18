Pedestrian Bridge to Connect Trail, Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- Dozens of people watched as giant cranes lifted heavy metal into place in downtown Jim Thorpe on Monday.

Pieces of the long-awaited footbridge were bolted together across the Lehigh River.

"It's a good thing for Jim Thorpe and a good thing for the area to see the trail finally connected. It will bring in more people to the town," Linda Underwood said.

The nearly $4 million project will connect 58 miles of the D&L walking and biking trail that goes through Carbon, Luzerne, and Lehigh counties.

Ulysses Connor from Whitehall is a trail patrolman for the D&L and says this 250-foot bridge will be a great addition to the community.

"It's good for Jim Thorpe," Connor said. "It will get more traffic in Jim Thorpe. For bikers, they will stop in and have lunch in Jim Thorpe and you know there will be a lot of money and revenue coming into Jim Thorpe once this is all ready."

This project is 25 years in the making, and a lot of people came out to watch as the two bridge pieces were put together. Even though it will take some time before you can cross it, people are happy to see work begin.

Work on the bridge will pick back up in the spring when crews will start to install the flooring.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for early June.