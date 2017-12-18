Offering Help for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of families in Luzerne County got the chance to pick out some gifts for their kids at a donation drive in Wilkes-Barre.

And if it weren't for a last-minute social media push, some families could've gone empty-handed.

Shanay Small was walking around at a Christmas gift handout in Wilkes-Barre feeling like Mrs. Claus herself.

"Outfits for my baby, and a lot of good toys and hats and scarf sets, you know, things to do as a family," Small said.

She has five little girls at home and because of a holiday donation drive held by Catholic Social Services, she and others like her were able to personalize everything they put under the tree for their children.

"As long as I see a smile on my kid's face, that's all that matters. That's what I look forward to on Christmas Day.

But there was a time when all of this didn't seem quite possible. Donations were pretty low this year until some people got online.

"Through social media, the parishes, phenomenal. The donations started coming in. It was absolutely phenomenal," said Dianne Colleran, Catholic Social Services volunteer.

Every year, the toy drive helps more than 400 families all across Luzerne County give gifts to their children during the holidays.

"It starts in July!" laughed volunteer Michelle Donohue. "Getting toys from Toys for Tots and the different organizations that donate, the people who donate."

Shanika Eans said what was likely on every parent's mind as they were leaving.

"God bless them and thank you," Eans laughed.