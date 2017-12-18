The No. 22 Scranton women's basketball team beat Lebanon Valley 70-59 Monday afternoon to improve to 9-1 on the season.
No. 22 Scranton Women Hold Off Lebanon Valley 70-59
-
No. 22 Scranton Tops No. 17 Messiah 65-60 in Overtime
-
Valley Forge vs Wilkes women’s basketball
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Holy Redeemer vs Abington Heights girls basketball
-
-
Hype 4 Hoops at Lackawanna College
-
University of Scranton Men’s basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Gar vs Scranton basketball Preps
-
West Scranton vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
-
Scranton Beats King’s 85-79 in Cross-County Challenge
-
Scranton Boys Win 55-41 at Riverside
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep