No. 22 Scranton Women Hold Off Lebanon Valley 70-59

Posted 10:56 pm, December 18, 2017, by

The No. 22 Scranton women's basketball team beat Lebanon Valley 70-59 Monday afternoon to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s