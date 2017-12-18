Mike Gesicki Hopeful to End Collegiate Career On High Note

Posted 10:53 pm, December 18, 2017, by

The Penn State football team is gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl against Washington. It's the last game in blue and white for some stellar seniors, including tight end Mike Gesicki.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s