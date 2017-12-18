Man Charged with Exposing Himself to Woman at Rest Area
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a woman at a rest stop in Lackawanna County.
It happened around 6 a.m. Monday along Interstate 81 near Fleetville. Troopers said a man walked into the women’s bathroom, forced open a stall door, and exposed himself to the woman in the stall. She screamed, and the man left the bathroom.
The woman called 911, and troopers were able to take the man into custody.
State police say the man, Sekou Camara, 41, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was carrying someone else’s ID.
Camara was charged with indecent exposure, attempted indecent assault, identity theft, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and harassment.
41.603511 -75.647260
10 comments
Pa. Border patrol
Just another recent immigrant here doing a job we refuse to do.
Huggy
Another perv heard about the odd sexy times in NEPA so he had to try it out. Millenials aren’t flocking to Pottsville as some sweatpant wearing skook likes to think, rather, the Megan’s law listed pedos and sexually curious oddities of the world are now arriving in droves since they know most of you people like to look the other way!
Jenkem Jones
Degenerate! Throw him in the oven.
mopar driver
Is NEPA now the new Taiwan , Pervs have heard of all the “fun” of NEPA and adjusted their travels to experience all the sexual depravity of PA’s inbred and import communities , Don’t forget to visit the furries . Fun for the whole family !
III%
She should have pointed and laughed
Lance
A new entry in the NEPA pervert hall of shame. Was it a rest area or a welcome center? Because maybe he thought it was great idea for welcoming visitors.
Me Ted
Not much of a reader, eh?
warningfakenews
He took….it out.
BERRIOS
another sicko in nepa smh!
Common now
Don’t count, not a resident.