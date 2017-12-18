× Man Charged with Exposing Himself to Woman at Rest Area

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a woman at a rest stop in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday along Interstate 81 near Fleetville. Troopers said a man walked into the women’s bathroom, forced open a stall door, and exposed himself to the woman in the stall. She screamed, and the man left the bathroom.

The woman called 911, and troopers were able to take the man into custody.

State police say the man, Sekou Camara, 41, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was carrying someone else’s ID.

Camara was charged with indecent exposure, attempted indecent assault, identity theft, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and harassment.