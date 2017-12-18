Grinch Takes Christmas Decoration from Fast Food Restaurant

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A hungry Grinch stole a piece of Christmas from a fast food place in Luzerne County.
Police say this man swiped a Christmas decoration while waiting for his food at KFC on Oxford Street near Wilkes-Barre.
If you know about the theft, call police in Hanover Township.
5 comments
warningfakenews
Ah, two stories on Chicken restaurants at Christmas time. These tell the story of the soul of each company better than anything else. One responds to an emergency with generous help and the other highlights a person stealing a cheap decoration while on camera. Which one do the liberals hate?
Votechwoodsman
He looks like someone you’d find walking from the vo-tech woods in Frackville
aww its not their fault
No value in stealing such a thing save the need to satiate some dummass’s stupid negative-attention-seeking compulsion. Way to adult. Merry Christmas
Colonel angus
KFC should feel the Christmas spirit and not prosecute and give it to him as a gift.