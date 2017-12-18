× Former Phillies Pitcher Cole Hamels Donates $9M Mansion to Nonprofit

PHILADELPHIA — It certainly is the season for giving.

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, donated their Missouri home to a non-profit organization, WPVI reports.

The Hamels Foundation announced on their website that Cole and Heidi gifted their 32,000 square foot home, just outside Branson Missouri, to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit that works with individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” Cole said in a statement. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

The home had previously been on the market for $9.75 million and was completed in 2016, according to Realtor.com.

“Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we’ve been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp,” says Jason Brawner, CEO. “We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that.”

Over the past 24 years, Barnabas has provided life-changing experiences to more than 75,000 campers and missionaries according to the Hamels Foundation.